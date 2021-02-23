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Noah's ark discovery shared by Ron Wyatt on CNN! (1991)
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21 views • February 23, 2021
Did Ron Wyatt discover the buried remains o Noah's ark in the mountains of Ararat in eastern Turkey? Hear Ron explain the evidence on CNN back in 1991 after he and his group were released from being held hostage.
Come explore the mountains of Ararat and walk on the buried remains of Noah's ark and see these sites shown in the video on an upcoming tour:
https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
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#RonWyatt
#Biblicalarchaeology
#DiscoveredMedia
#Noahsark
Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2JsAqko
This film cannot be duplicated on other YouTube channels or other media platforms without written permission from Discovered Media.
Connect with Discovered Media on the web to learn more about Ron Wyatt’s discoveries and other biblical archaeology topics:
Join our Facebook discussion group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/disco...
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter:
https://www.instagram.com/discoveredm...
https://twitter.com/arkeologist
Learn more about Ron Wyatt’s discovery of Mount Sinai in Arabia: https://discoveredsinai.com
Go on a tour to Saudi Arabia to the Land of Midian and see the real Mount Sinai: https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
Learn more about the discovery of the buried remains of Noah’s ark: https://www.discoverednoahsark.com
Check out our tours to Noah’s ark in eastern Turkey:
https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
See the biblical history of Turkey and it’s surrounding areas on our different tours: https://eastturkeyexpedition.com
Come explore the mountains of Ararat and walk on the buried remains of Noah's ark and see these sites shown in the video on an upcoming tour:
https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
#RonWyatt
#Biblicalarchaeology
#DiscoveredMedia
#Noahsark
Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2JsAqko
This film cannot be duplicated on other YouTube channels or other media platforms without written permission from Discovered Media.
Connect with Discovered Media on the web to learn more about Ron Wyatt’s discoveries and other biblical archaeology topics:
Join our Facebook discussion group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/disco...
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter:
https://www.instagram.com/discoveredm...
https://twitter.com/arkeologist
Learn more about Ron Wyatt’s discovery of Mount Sinai in Arabia: https://discoveredsinai.com
Go on a tour to Saudi Arabia to the Land of Midian and see the real Mount Sinai: https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
Learn more about the discovery of the buried remains of Noah’s ark: https://www.discoverednoahsark.com
Check out our tours to Noah’s ark in eastern Turkey:
https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
See the biblical history of Turkey and it’s surrounding areas on our different tours: https://eastturkeyexpedition.com
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