The Holocaust Debunked Once and for All

Churchill’s Second World War does not mention Nazi ‘gas chambers,’ a ‘genocide’ of the Jews, or of ‘six million’ Jewish victims of the war. Ditto for Eisenhower’s Crusade in Europe is a book of 559 pages; the six volumes of Churchill’s Second World War total 4,448 pages; and de Gaulle’s three-volume Memoirs is 2,054 pages. In this mass of writing, which altogether totals 7,061 pages, there is no mention either of Nazi ‘gas chambers,’ a ‘genocide’ of the Jews, or of ‘six million’ Jewish victims of the war.

Holocaust Or Holohoax? 21 Amazing Facts

https://cigpapers.blog/2013/11/16/holocaust-or-holohoax-21-amazing-facts/

The Holohoax: The Greatest Fraud of the 20th Century

https://stateofthenation.co/?p=8963

Original Source - Black Moth Productions

Mirrored - MediaGiant

