Glenn THIS is the ONLY way to restore trust in America

Glenn Beck





Feb 7, 2023





Newly released footage of the January 6th riot, which was aired by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday, shows that Congress’ January 6th committee LIED to America during its findings last year. But it doesn’t end there. In this clip, Glenn details 3 other stories that show just how badly the left has destroyed trust in America. In fact, Glenn says, the implosion of trust IS here. And there’s only way to truly repair the damage the left has caused…





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipnII5m0Z_M