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Conspiracy Fact Cab Convo, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
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170 views • January 09, 2022
If you're in the driving profession and people need you for rides, then part of the joy is talking about what you want when it comes to waking people up. It's so much fun to trigger people....what are they going to do
walk or wait for another ride...when they are a busy yuppie? lol
Better to watch on a larger screen or used a magnifying device.
walk or wait for another ride...when they are a busy yuppie? lol
Better to watch on a larger screen or used a magnifying device.
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