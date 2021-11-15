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"Muslims In America" - Prophecy of Future Capital Punishment and Shari'a Law
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132 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy of Muslim domination in the U.S.A. "They will come", says the Lord, "bringing their laws and practices with them." Shari'a law will be the law in whole states, towns and cities and people will somehow agree to live under it. Other religions will flourish and build visible temples that greatly change the physical and religious landscape. A long ago dream about harsh capital punishment against U.S. citizens. May we hear God and truly come under the safety of the shadow of his wings, amen.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/10/muslims-in-america-more-february-3-2021/
Related Prophecy:
RETURN OF THE MAHDI: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/26/the-return-of-the-mahdi-june-14-2016-december-4-2018/
DEVI AND SHET: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/02/5711/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy of Muslim domination in the U.S.A. "They will come", says the Lord, "bringing their laws and practices with them." Shari'a law will be the law in whole states, towns and cities and people will somehow agree to live under it. Other religions will flourish and build visible temples that greatly change the physical and religious landscape. A long ago dream about harsh capital punishment against U.S. citizens. May we hear God and truly come under the safety of the shadow of his wings, amen.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/10/muslims-in-america-more-february-3-2021/
Related Prophecy:
RETURN OF THE MAHDI: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/26/the-return-of-the-mahdi-june-14-2016-december-4-2018/
DEVI AND SHET: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/02/5711/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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