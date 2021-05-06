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A Brief History of the Use of Charts to Illustrate Bible Prophecy
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33 views • May 06, 2021
This presentation previews the use of large illustrative charts to help understand the highly symbolic prophecies found in the books of Daniel and Revelation. The focus is on the Millerite movement (1833-1844) leading into the rise of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and on to the most advanced prophetic charts ever revealed through the original Shepherd's Rod message that arose in 1930.
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