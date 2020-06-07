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"Deception Was My Job" or "Soviet Subversion of the Free World Press" (Complete Interview)
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26 views • June 07, 2020
Yuri Bezmenov (a.k.a. "Tomas Schuman"), a Russian born, KGB trained subverter, gave an interview to G. Edward Griffin in 1984, in which he provided a detailed description of the process by which Moscow would take over an enemy nation. The interview (originally aired in 1985) was provided approximately 14 years after Yuri defected to the west, and its value lies in the fact that the interviewee was someone who did ideological subversion for a living, as opposed to being someone who merely studied the subject. In this interview, Bezmenov discusses the Soviet influence on Western media, the KGB's subversive tactics against western society as a whole, and the four stages of communist takeover of a free nation.
Bezmenov specifically explains: (1) how active ideological subversion has already de-moralized American society, (2) how Socialism is deliberately destabilizing the American economy and purposefully pushing the U. S. into numerous crises (so that a "Big Brother" government can be put into place in Washington), (3) how most Americans don't even realize that the nation is under attack, (4) why normal legislative measures won't by themselves alter the nation's direction, and (5) what the consequences are for the "useful idiots" once the Marxist takeover is complete.
Bezmenov also mentions that revolutions throughout history are never the result of a majority movement, but of small, dedicated, and highly-organized groups who seize power, whether for good or bad.
This video has been remastered and is now available on DVD. See http://realityzone.com/bezmenov.html
Bezmenov specifically explains: (1) how active ideological subversion has already de-moralized American society, (2) how Socialism is deliberately destabilizing the American economy and purposefully pushing the U. S. into numerous crises (so that a "Big Brother" government can be put into place in Washington), (3) how most Americans don't even realize that the nation is under attack, (4) why normal legislative measures won't by themselves alter the nation's direction, and (5) what the consequences are for the "useful idiots" once the Marxist takeover is complete.
Bezmenov also mentions that revolutions throughout history are never the result of a majority movement, but of small, dedicated, and highly-organized groups who seize power, whether for good or bad.
This video has been remastered and is now available on DVD. See http://realityzone.com/bezmenov.html
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