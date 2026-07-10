The Good & the Bad of East Brunswick NJ Mom & Pop stores & the Final Destruction of them

The Good & The Bad of East Brunswick & Before I Was Saved By Jesus.





I was there for the first days Loehmann's Plaza opened up for the first time when I was very young. It was happy times back then with Mom & Pop stores. My mother met Mayor Jean Walling at FoodTown at Loehmann's Plaza and had the pleasure of talking to her back then.





Mayor Jean Walling Was the Best Mayor East Brunswick Ever Had.





Mayor Jean Walling of East Brunswick was a trail-blazer, dedicated public servant, and mother. She died in 1975 while in office.





Unfortunately, they decided in greed thus destroying what we once knew as young children what was truly East Brunswick, NJ for all of us.





Loehmann's Plaza final Destruction after renting store space to satanic company and was completely demolished at the end.