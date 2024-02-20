Avdeevka Revenge: Fatal Consequences Of Nato Weapons

Patrick Lancaster
Feb 20, 2024
Despite Russia making huge gains by taking control of the strategic city of Avdeevka in frontline battle, Today Ukraine used NATO / Western supplied weapons to hammer the civilian population of center Donetsk. Today Several civilians injured and killed as Ukraine fires western supplied HIMARS rockets and 155mm artillery shells into center Donetsk hitting a crosswalk, pizza parlor and library.
So much news comes from the Russian Ukraine war conflict. Becuase the western main stream media covers it you might have heard of the interview Tucker Carlson did with Putin, Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov who defected to Ukraine 'shot dead' in Spain, Sweden to Send Ukraine $680 Million Military Aid Package, or the U.S. to announce major sanctions package over Navalny death but the western main stream media will not cover the war crimes by Ukraine which many are involving NATO weapons and aid
Avdeevka REVENGE? NATO Weapons Kill & Injure Many In Center Donetsk. Russia Ukraine War
Please watch all and educate yourself.
My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line.
Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!
I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!
We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.
I show what the western media will not show you.
