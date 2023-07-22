Joe Rogan: Epstein ABSOLUTELY OWNED CLINTON.

Joe Rogan, host of the immensely popular podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” recently sat down with Duncan Trussell, a versatile entertainer known for his stand-up comedy, podcast “Duncan Trussell Family Hour,” and Netflix creation, “The Midnight Gospel.”

The two dived into the disturbingly bizarre oil painting of former US President Bill Clinton that was displayed in convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse.

A law enforcement source shared with The New York Post that this peculiar piece of artwork was prominently displayed — right at the entrance — in a room to the right.

“Everybody who saw it laughed and smirked,” the source said.

Joe Rogan did not hold back during the podcast, saying, “That painting is like, 'I got you, b-tch'.

All right? You got a president who was on the flight logs 26 times with Epstein, and you got that guy in a dress in your house.”

“That’s I got you, b-tch… that’s terrifying,” he added.

Rogan further pondered the bizarre decision to have such an outlandish piece of art, especially of a prominent figure like Bill Clinton. The painting, according to him, seemed like a blatant assertion of power and control.

“Imagine if I knew some horrible, dark secrets about you, and you came over my house and I have a giant painting of you right when you walk into the front door of you in a dress, and I’m like, hey, buddy. How f-cking terrifying that would be!” said Rogan.

The painting’s location, in their opinion, gave Epstein a sinister type of leverage.

“You know he knows about it. I mean, you walk right in, and bam, there’s that painting,” said Rogan.

“And now you kind of control a president,” Trussell responded.

“Holy sh-t, dude” Rogan said.

https://twitter.com/KarliBonnita/status/1682752094552440832?s=20