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THC-V, the Anti-Munchie Strain?
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12 views • February 28, 2022
THCV, or tetrahydrocannabivarin, is a compound in cannabis that offers a unique array of effects and medical benefits that sets it apart from other cannabinoids like THC and CBD.
THCV has potential to suppress appetite in people struggling to lose weight, regulate blood sugar levels in those with type 2 diabetes, reduce epilepsy-related seizures, delay neurodegeneration associated with Parkinson's disease and ameliorate the symptoms of schizophrenia.
Episode 896 The #TalkingHedge looks at Leafly’s article...
https://youtu.be/w3rQxyFUdqs
THCV has potential to suppress appetite in people struggling to lose weight, regulate blood sugar levels in those with type 2 diabetes, reduce epilepsy-related seizures, delay neurodegeneration associated with Parkinson's disease and ameliorate the symptoms of schizophrenia.
Episode 896 The #TalkingHedge looks at Leafly’s article...
https://youtu.be/w3rQxyFUdqs
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