A Crop Killing Frost and Planning Considerations for Next Spring

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#killingfrost #garden #westernnc
We finally had a killing frost in Western NC and I was most excited to see the Butternut Squash die...oddly enough.
In this video we go over some things to note at the end of the season and considerations for planting next spring!
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