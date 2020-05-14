THE MASKS ARE ACTUAL SATANIC RITUALS AND THE "VAX " IS THE MARK OF THE BEAST

Masking has traditionally played a very important role in occult rituals. Among other things, the wearing of the mask over one’s mouth is a token of submission…a gesture of your willingness to be subject to others who are not your usual Sovereign. In other words, the wearing of a mask represents an occult transformation — a human alchemy, if you will — from one role to another. From one manner of being, to another. Indeed, in this case, from individual sovereign under God to collective subject under the children of the devil. You see, the masking ritual is specifically designed to reverse the order of hierarchy set in place by God Himself. In the hierarchy of your heavenly Father, you are a sovereign representative of His Word on this earth. And your job is to speak His Word, on His Sovereign behalf to others.

