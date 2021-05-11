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Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Remembering My Incredible Mom. Happy Mothers Day to Every Mom.
Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD in Biological Engineering, the Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer, Educator shares the journey of his mother Meenakshi and honors all mothers. His mother was a SYSTEMS ANALYST https://vashiva.com/vashiva-honoring-meena-ayyadurai/
A SYSTEMS approach provides a comprehensive method to understand connections among the parts of any system - be it your body, the world, or any system - to elicit the real problems and real solutions.
Dr.SHIVA teaches a course Foundations of Systems so YOU can understand the science of all systems to reveal three principles:
1) interconnection of Truth Freedom Heath;
2) why a bottom's up decentralized movement is necessary win #TruthFreedomHealth; and,
3) the insidious not-so-obvious-establishment which is the eternal
disturbance to winning #TruthFreedomHealth.
Learn the Foundations of Systems at VASHIVA.COM/JOIN.
Get Educated or Be Enslaved!
Become a Truth Freedom Health Warrior at VASHIVA.COM/JOIN.
TEXT the word "TRUTH" to 617-209-6364 to learn more about how YOU can become a Warrior for #TruthFreedomHealth!