Rex Applegate Episode 4 - The AmbiGate Pistol

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0:00 Episode 4
0:18 Perfect Mirroring
2:34 NPOA
4:27 Grip Ratio
6:03 Rounds per Size
7:58 Opportunity Cost
8:12 The 22 Pistol
10:00 AED
11:18 Trigger
11:58 Extra Mag?
13:40 Manual Safety
14:22 Effective
14:53 Slide Serrations
15:54 Malfunctions
16:11 Reliability
18:28 Paddle Mag Reliability
19:39 Ideal Pistol
20:16 Sights
21:37 Red Dot
22:11 Rifle
22:33 New Shooters
23:04 MC2c
23:43 Bonus
Links
Mossberg MC2c
https://www.mossberg.com/category/series/mc2c/
Keltec P17
https://www.keltecweapons.com/firearms/pistols/p17/
Applegate Fairbairn Knife
https://www.bokerusa.com/applegate-fairbairn-desert-120543des
SWAT-T Tourniquet
https://amzn.to/3o3cl6o
Philips AED
https://amzn.to/3rFCfPE
How The 22 Wins - 9mm vs 22LR
https://youtu.be/kR3THJW5smQ
Bloody Hands
https://youtu.be/N8gqMRrV8aM
P17 Malfunction Handling
https://youtu.be/qahf282IQc4