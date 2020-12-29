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Rex Applegate Episode 4 - The AmbiGate Pistol
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52 views • December 29, 2020
Chapters
0:00 Episode 4
0:18 Perfect Mirroring
2:34 NPOA
4:27 Grip Ratio
6:03 Rounds per Size
7:58 Opportunity Cost
8:12 The 22 Pistol
10:00 AED
11:18 Trigger
11:58 Extra Mag?
13:40 Manual Safety
14:22 Effective
14:53 Slide Serrations
15:54 Malfunctions
16:11 Reliability
18:28 Paddle Mag Reliability
19:39 Ideal Pistol
20:16 Sights
21:37 Red Dot
22:11 Rifle
22:33 New Shooters
23:04 MC2c
23:43 Bonus



Links

Mossberg MC2c
https://www.mossberg.com/category/series/mc2c/

Keltec P17
https://www.keltecweapons.com/firearms/pistols/p17/

Applegate Fairbairn Knife
https://www.bokerusa.com/applegate-fairbairn-desert-120543des

SWAT-T Tourniquet
https://amzn.to/3o3cl6o

Philips AED
https://amzn.to/3rFCfPE

How The 22 Wins - 9mm vs 22LR
https://youtu.be/kR3THJW5smQ

Bloody Hands
https://youtu.be/N8gqMRrV8aM

P17 Malfunction Handling
https://youtu.be/qahf282IQc4
Keywords
ambidextrous pistolrex applegateambigate pistolideal pistol
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy