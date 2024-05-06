Create New Account
Rep Cory Mills: Inflation is still the number one financial problem facing Americans but where is Yellen?
Inflation is still the number one financial problem facing Americans but where is Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen? In Arizona talking about “threats” to democracy. @CoryMillsFL

(FYI, she's not taken the Oath of Office)

https://x.com/BottomLineFBN/status/1786535955291066532

