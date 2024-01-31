Dr Mysterio , discusses , Spiritual Battle, Collapse of the System, Trump's Legal Issues

to watch full video go here ! - https://odysee.com/@MikeMartins:7/E544:c





The discussion between Dr. Mysterio and Mike in the Night covers various topics related to the spiritual battle, political situation, and global events. Here are some key points from the conversation:

Spiritual Battle: There is a recognition of a spiritual battle taking place, and the need for people to be aware of the dark forces at play.

John F. Kennedy Jr. Conspiracy Theory: The conversation touches upon the conspiracy theory that suggests John F. Kennedy Jr. is alive. There is speculation about his potential involvement in the upcoming elections.

Media Manipulation: The media, especially in countries like Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, is accused of manipulating narratives, particularly regarding allegations against Donald Trump.

Election Predictions: Dr. Mysterio predicts that there might not be an election in 2024 and suggests that certain countries want Trump to win to divert attention from the previous four years.

Trump's Legal Issues: The discussion highlights legal issues involving Donald Trump, including allegations against him. Dr. Mysterio expresses skepticism about the credibility of these claims.

International Relations: Mention is made of potential conflicts, such as with Russia or issues at the Texas border, and the involvement of federal troops.

Texas Independence: There is support for Texas in resisting federal intervention, and the idea of the Republic of Texas is mentioned.

Social Transformation: Dr. Mysterio predicts a significant social transformation in the coming months, possibly related to increased collective perception.

Faith and Bible References: Dr. Mysterio emphasizes the importance of faith, refers to Bible passages (Romans 8:22-27), and encourages individuals to connect with God.

: The discussion touches upon the idea that the current system is in self-destruction mode, with mentions of economic challenges, homelessness, and social division.

Convergence for August: Dr. Mysterio concludes with the idea of convergence in August, indicating a culmination of various factors and events.

Conspiracy theories, Spiritual battle, John F. Kennedy Jr., Media manipulation, Election predictions, Trump's legal issues, International relations, Texas independence, Republic of Texas, Social transformation, Collective perception, Faith, Bible references, System collapse, Economic challenges, Homelessness, Social division, August convergence, Political analysis, Truth seeking, Alternative media, Global events, Dr. Mysterio, Mike in the Night, Faith in God, Media control, Cabal, End times, Middle class, Cash shortage, Global awakening