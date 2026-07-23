Using AI to Bring Stories to Life, an interview with Andy Wakefield

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AI is opening exciting new possibilities for storytelling. Discover how visualizing scenes from The Bequest with AI can introduce audiences to powerful narratives while inspiring future film adaptations and expanding creative opportunities for filmmakers.
#AI #Storytelling #Filmmaking #Innovation #TheBequest
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
3:10End Screen