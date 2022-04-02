X22 Spotlight with Sean Stone - The People See Through The [DS] Agenda, Game Over

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Today’s Guest: Sean Stone
Website: Sean Stone
http://seanstone.info
Sean Stone is a filmmaker, media host, author, actor, poet, speaker, and above all, truth-seeker and spiritual activist. He has a new documentary out called best kept secret, this documentary lays out the hidden agenda of the dark elite in a six-part documentary series. The documentary visits the dark world of Human trafficking, pedophilia. Sean begins the conversation explaining how the new world order is fighting for their lives. The people are not going along with the new world orders plan and the deep dark underworld is about to be exposed.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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