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Why the 10th Amendment? Federalism as a Tool to Advance Liberty
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3 views • April 27, 2020
Although some people believe the 10th Amendment is just about advancing "states rights," for the Founders, devolving power away from the general government was not about empowering state governments. It was a tool to oppose the great enemy of liberty - consolidation.
Path to Liberty: April 27, 2020
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Path to Liberty: April 27, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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