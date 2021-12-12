© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Cargo Ship Backlog is Far From Over - Supply Chain Nightmare
Follow
1
Share
Report
70 views • December 12, 2021
From Dan iAllegedly
The Supply Chain Nightmare is far from over. There are so many cargo ships out there waiting to enter the Port of Los Angeles. This is an update to show you that this problem has not been solved and it’s only getting worse.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/gnfsDqpWn08
The Supply Chain Nightmare is far from over. There are so many cargo ships out there waiting to enter the Port of Los Angeles. This is an update to show you that this problem has not been solved and it’s only getting worse.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/gnfsDqpWn08
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.