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These Dem. objectives are being cut from newest versions of Biden's spending bills | Wake Up America
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20 views • October 21, 2021
Fmr. Special Assistant to President Trump Kelly Sadler joined Thursday's "Wake Up America" to talk about the latest scaled-down version of President Biden's Build Back Better legislation.
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