KRAFT MAC AND CHEESE ❌ IT IS NOT WHAT SHOULD BE FOR DINNER

Our food is fake in America





“Parents are furious after discovering Kraft mac and cheese contains zero cheese, 47 ingredients legally classified as a cheese sauce mix”





“One box of Mac starts as liquid cheese waste spray dried bulked with corn syrup and lubed with palm oil, creating this artificial substitute and it gets worse.





Sodium triphosphate binds it all together. An emulsifier found in industrial cleaners linked to kidney damage in high doses”





“This synthetic yellow goop is what you feed your kids every day.”





The sauce mix is legally labeled and classified as a “cheese sauce mix.” It’s a processed cheese-flavored sauce mix that incorporates some dairy/cheese derived ingredients like milkfat, cheese culture, enzymes but is extremely different from any traditional way of making cheese





Source: https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/2026063588188971101