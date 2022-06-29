Stew Peters Full Show: Dr. Ben Carson, Radio Wave Frequencies Kill

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Stew CONFRONTS Dr. Ben Carson, Radio Wave Frequencies Kill, Gov Data Proves Fake Pandemic. Christopher Key joins to expose the radio wave frequencies that are LITERALLY killing the health of the human race!. Dr. Ben Carson joins to expose the lies about the disgusting curriculum of Critical Race Theory!