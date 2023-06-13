Create New Account
HOLLYWOOD EXPOSING SATANS NWO AGENDA NOW!
164 views
channel image
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published Yesterday |

ENTER THE STARS IS THE ONLY CHANNEL TRULY EXPOSING SATANS EVIL AGENDA THROUGH THE OCCULT ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY. IT'S NO WONDER VERY FEW HOLLYWOOD ACTORS MAKE IT THROUGH TO LIVE A PEACEFUL LIKE. THESE SPIRITUALLY EMPTY ACTORS SELL THEIR SOUL TO SATAN FOR FAME AND FORTUNE. I THINK VERY FEW OF THEM REPENT BEFORE THEY DRAW THEIR LAST BREATH ON PLANET EARTH. HOPEFULLY A FEW OF THEM WILL WATCH VIDEOS LIKE THIS AND REALIZE THEY'RE HEADED FOR THE PIT IF THEY DON'T REPENT BEFORE THEY DIE. NO SUCH THING AS ATHEISM! ANCIENT CIVILIZATIONS BELIEVED IN HEAVEN AND HELL. WAKEUP!

Keywords
militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

