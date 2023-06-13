HOLLYWOOD EXPOSING SATANS NWO AGENDA NOW!

ENTER THE STARS IS THE ONLY CHANNEL TRULY EXPOSING SATANS EVIL AGENDA THROUGH THE OCCULT ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY. IT'S NO WONDER VERY FEW HOLLYWOOD ACTORS MAKE IT THROUGH TO LIVE A PEACEFUL LIKE. THESE SPIRITUALLY EMPTY ACTORS SELL THEIR SOUL TO SATAN FOR FAME AND FORTUNE. I THINK VERY FEW OF THEM REPENT BEFORE THEY DRAW THEIR LAST BREATH ON PLANET EARTH. HOPEFULLY A FEW OF THEM WILL WATCH VIDEOS LIKE THIS AND REALIZE THEY'RE HEADED FOR THE PIT IF THEY DON'T REPENT BEFORE THEY DIE. NO SUCH THING AS ATHEISM! ANCIENT CIVILIZATIONS BELIEVED IN HEAVEN AND HELL. WAKEUP!