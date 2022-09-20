US Lawmakers Warn: Apple Is Playing With Fire if Buying From Chinese Chip Firm

https://gnews.org/post/p1nbj32aa
09/11/2022 Marco Rubio, the Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, warns Apple is playing with fire if buying from a Chinese chip firm YMTC for its iPhone. Rubio added Apple knows the security risks posed by YMTC
