US Lawmakers Warn: Apple Is Playing With Fire if Buying From Chinese Chip Firm

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https://gnews.org/post/p1nbj32aa
09/11/2022 Marco Rubio, the Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, warns Apple is playing with fire if buying from a Chinese chip firm YMTC for its iPhone. Rubio added Apple knows the security risks posed by YMTC