Ivy lived in this ugly form for a long time.

People shunned her because of her looks and body odor.

She was just a dog with a skin disease, and animals like her were just innocent dogs.

She needed everyone's help and love.

So please join me in making her a beautiful and sweet princess.





At the vet, Ivy was given the necessary tests.

She had tested positive for Ehrlichia virus, Anaplasmosis and Canine Corona

She was running a fever, most likely from an infection from wounds all over her body.

And especially walking was difficult because her legs are very painful.

Ivy was receiving antibiotics, pain relievers and intravenous fluids

I had a lot of faith in this journey.

Ivy really wanted to live and I was here to help her.





Our sweet Ivy continued to fight Distemper.

She went from not eating to eating some chicken, rice and carrots.

Every day that Ivy ate even a little was a day worth celebrating.

It was no wonder she was still with us.

It was entirely her own effort.





We fought and tried our best to solve Ivy's case.

She was progressing well, eating well, and her body didn't have many scales anymore.

The doctor began to change her blood count, so that it was good for her skin and also boosted her immune system.

Ivy was also fighting better every day and she feels very happy.

I believed she would soon grow more hair all over her body and all her organs would be healthy.

This road was still long and not easy, but she was walking step by step to success.

