Who is the US fighting?

Adding: Israel carried out an attack on a school in the city of Khomein in western Iran, reports the Fars news agency.

More: Azerbaijan has sent humanitarian aid to Iran, media report.

It is specified that the cargo includes about 30 tons of food and nearly 2 tons of medicine and medical supplies.

Turkish MoD says a NATO Patriot missile defense system has been deployed in Malatya as part of enhanced air and missile defense measures amid rising regional tensions.

Adding from article at Washington Post:

WaPo (https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2026/03/09/iran-war-cost/) | PENTAGON IS BROKE

The Pentagon is expected to ask Congress for tens of billions in supplemental defense funding this week to sustain the Iran war. This is after burning through $5.6 billion in munitions in just the first two days of fighting.

The USA is pulling THAAD systems from South Korea, and drawing down Patriot interceptors from the Indo-Pacific .

The Joint Chiefs warned Trump before the war began that an extended conflict would deplete precision weapons stocks already drained by years of Ukraine support.

WaPo (https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2026/03/09/us-diplomats-middle-east-iran/) | The U.S. is ordering more diplomats out of the Middle East including Turkey and Saudi Arabia now joining Bahrain, Kuwait, Baghdad, and Irbil.

Parts of the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh are "unrecoverable" after a suspected Iranian drone strike hit the building, including the CIA station on the top floor.

A missile was allegedly shot down over Turkish airspace near Incirlik Air Base. The U.S. Consulate in Karachi was stormed. The U.S. Embassy in Oslo may have been deliberately bombed. Warnings are now out for Nigeria.



