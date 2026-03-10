BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Who is the US fighting?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1359 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • Yesterday

Who is the US fighting?

Adding:  Israel carried out an attack on a school in the city of Khomein in western Iran, reports the Fars news agency.

More:  Azerbaijan has sent humanitarian aid to Iran, media report. 

It is specified that the cargo includes about 30 tons of food and nearly 2 tons of medicine and medical supplies.

Turkish MoD says a NATO Patriot missile defense system has been deployed in Malatya as part of enhanced air and missile defense measures amid rising regional tensions.

Adding from article at Washington Post:

WaPo (https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2026/03/09/iran-war-cost/) | PENTAGON IS BROKE

The Pentagon is expected to ask Congress for tens of billions in supplemental defense funding this week to sustain the Iran war. This is after burning through $5.6 billion in munitions in just the first two days of fighting.

The USA is pulling THAAD systems from South Korea, and drawing down Patriot interceptors from the Indo-Pacific .

The Joint Chiefs warned Trump before the war began that an extended conflict would deplete precision weapons stocks already drained by years of Ukraine support. 

WaPo (https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2026/03/09/us-diplomats-middle-east-iran/) | The U.S. is ordering more diplomats out of the Middle East including Turkey and Saudi Arabia now joining Bahrain, Kuwait, Baghdad, and Irbil.

Parts of the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh are "unrecoverable" after a suspected Iranian drone strike hit the building, including the CIA station on the top floor.

A missile was allegedly shot down over Turkish airspace near Incirlik Air Base. The U.S. Consulate in Karachi was stormed. The U.S. Embassy in Oslo may have been deliberately bombed. Warnings are now out for Nigeria.


Keywords
iranisraelwar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why Iran, Not America, Now Controls the Global Energy Economy

Why Iran, Not America, Now Controls the Global Energy Economy

Mike Adams
Trump says ending Iran war a &#8220;mutual&#8221; decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Trump says ending Iran war a “mutual” decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Willow Tohi
Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Laura Harris
Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Cassie B.
Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Mike Adams
Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to &#8216;AI-First Development&#8217;

Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to ‘AI-First Development’

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy