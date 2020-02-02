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WTF!! H5N1 Bird Flu is now Spreading in China!! Disturbing Video of New Hospital!!
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760 views • February 02, 2020
BREAKING NEWS!! Confirmation of the H5N1 Bird Flu had claimed its first victim in China!! Now over 160,000 chickens & ducks has been throw into a pit & buried alive!! We also have Disturbing video of the New Hospital in Wuhan China as well as more people who aren't wearing a face mask are being attacked!
Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse more Apartment buildings have been completely Quarantine as over 50 officers tell the people to stay inside!!
Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse more Apartment buildings have been completely Quarantine as over 50 officers tell the people to stay inside!!
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