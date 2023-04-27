Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 6: Rabbi Yehoshua Danese

Rabbi Yehoshua (Joshua) Danese joins me to discuss his battle against the left to get his plays shown to live audiences, how he went from secular to Orthodox in his practice of faith, the insanity of gender ideology, and what government looks like in Orthodox Jewish communities and why the left is coming after them now.





Joshua Danese, was an idealistic playwright, actor, director and producer in New York in the 1980's. Upon his writing a play about observant Jews, he ended up becoming one, moving to Brooklyn, NY, entering Yeshiva at the age of 29.





As a Rabbi, over the years, Joshua has taught thousands of young men all aspects of their faith. He has written for Hamodia Magazine, an Orthodox Jewish publication, has written the book The Path of Life, a book which concerns ethical instruction, and safety books for children.





After a 30 year absence from theatre, Joshua started writing again. His plays are conservative, politically incorrect and mocking all things leftist and wokish.His full length play, That Poor Trapped Man, will be performed by Stage Right this coming May 12-14th 2023.

BUY tickets here: https://www.stagert.org/upcoming-productions





Follow Me

www.christians4liberty.com

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty

Youtube:@jesusandliberty





TRY MASTER FOCUS:

https://trymasterfocus.com/Rumbleviewers



