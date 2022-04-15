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EntertheStars: Lamb Fleecing Shaved Head Ritual Solved, Syringes! [15.04.2022]
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72 views • April 15, 2022
And Syrinx & Artemis' Nymph Hollow Reed Pan's Pipes...
Links:
Videos you probably missed, Syringes in Manhattan and Seattle
https://youtu.be/8t7EtKUwoPc
https://youtu.be/UwxRKXiKGL4
Other links
https://encrypted-tbn3.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQ2NGWYSZdsuGoFnlkBs0L0_DEfDPwifKsWRQsfjgK9laqmSTI9
https://fineartamerica.com/featured/cleopatras-needle-steve-rosenbach.html
Willowing Machine used for cleaning WOOL and COTTON
https://spartacus-educational.com/TEXwillowingM.htm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JzSekbfDqIE
Angels and Devils willowing.
Whipping the wool. Willow Smith Whip your hair back and forth
https://waltin.se/josefinwaltinspinner/willowing-wool/
Space needle hydra
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Ow0ET-ob3E
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ij64zYI4wEI
Syrinx is syringe. Artemis' nymph turned into hollow reeds and then Pan's pipes!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syrinx
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8220298/
NOTICE: There is a search field on this main channel page to search subjects we've covered in past videos.
2,191 views Streamed live 2 hours ago
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/F4eyOSeKaw4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Links:
Videos you probably missed, Syringes in Manhattan and Seattle
https://youtu.be/8t7EtKUwoPc
https://youtu.be/UwxRKXiKGL4
Other links
https://encrypted-tbn3.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQ2NGWYSZdsuGoFnlkBs0L0_DEfDPwifKsWRQsfjgK9laqmSTI9
https://fineartamerica.com/featured/cleopatras-needle-steve-rosenbach.html
Willowing Machine used for cleaning WOOL and COTTON
https://spartacus-educational.com/TEXwillowingM.htm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JzSekbfDqIE
Angels and Devils willowing.
Whipping the wool. Willow Smith Whip your hair back and forth
https://waltin.se/josefinwaltinspinner/willowing-wool/
Space needle hydra
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Ow0ET-ob3E
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ij64zYI4wEI
Syrinx is syringe. Artemis' nymph turned into hollow reeds and then Pan's pipes!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syrinx
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8220298/
NOTICE: There is a search field on this main channel page to search subjects we've covered in past videos.
2,191 views Streamed live 2 hours ago
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/F4eyOSeKaw4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
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