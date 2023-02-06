2/06/2023 -- Update -- Large M7.8 Earthquake in Turkey / South Europe -- New warning areas issued

The new warning areas down stream (following the arrows shown on the screen) take us to Italy, Albania Montenegro Bosnia, and Romania, as well as North Africa Algeria, and out to the Azores. M5.9 energy due to spread, meaning keep watch for upper 5.0 to low 6 over the next several days in all three locations.

Most likely all three of the above will be struck.

Additionally the flow should go through Romania to Poland and Netherlands, finally going out to the North Pole Svalbard.

UK english channel should be on watch along the French Coast of Normandy, North to Wales for potential M4.0+ earthquake activity (not mentioned in this video but needs to be typed out now since I forgot to mention it).





There is a very slight threat (as mentioned in the end of the video) that this event is not done yet, and additional large(er) earthquake activity could strike if the plate boundary is truly forming like it appears now. Hopefully it is not connecting to the Iranian plate --- this would be a very big deal if a new plate boundary formed across Turkey back East to Iran across the 'open area' on the USGS plate boundary map.

We are also watching the antipode (new zealand east coast all the way north to fiji) for a potential compensation antipode event that could be similar in size to the original M7.8 in Turkey in the next several days as well.





Things have gone through the roof for the time being (seismically speaking) as the spread has now reached across all of Turkey from Istanbul back across the M7.8 epicenter, reaching back East towards the border with Iran at this point.





