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Angela Bittinger: History Teacher (part 1 of a series)
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70 views • October 06, 2021
Angela Bittinger knew her days as a public school teacher were numbered when she was investigated by Pine Valley Central School administration for making critical remarks about China’s censorship and social credit system, an investigation that sounds reminiscent of Mao’s cultural revolution and other aggressive police states. Subsequently, history teacher Bittinger, was scrutinized by school administrators for not enforcing official policy, instead telling her students that decisions about masks and vaccines should be made "with their parents and their doctors, and that their teacher should not be the one telling them what to do." In the Human Rights course Bittinger recently taught, her class reviewed the classic “eight stages of genocide” articulated by “Genocide Watch”. She notes the close parallel to today’s government edicts and programs. History teacher Bittinger’s disciplinary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. 7755 Rt. 83 South Dayton, Chautauqua County, N.Y October 12, 2021 (part one of a series)
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