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Trauma Is The Ultimate Red Pill
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31 views • December 31, 2021
The trauma taking place is both devastating and awakening. We are never the same before and after trauma. In society nowadays, many people have the fantasy of "getting back to normal". This is the same fantasy that an abuse victim has when they want to get back to the "good" times. It's the same toxic hope that tells you if you keep complying and doing what the abuser/s want, then your fantasy can be reached and things will be good and normal again. But things were actually never "good" or "normal". Those were illusions. "Good" was just the seduction phase into the abuse and "normal" was a word used to describe things we normalized in a world that was anything but normal long before 2020. That carrot on the stick is never reachable because it doesn't exist. Abusers will trick you into believing that if you keep going, they'll let you have those "good" times and that "normal" life again. People get stuck in self-destructive behavior when they feel trapped in despair, that's why addictions and suicide rates are skyrocketing. We can't change the destruction that happened but we can decide how we move forward from here in the aftermath of the trauma and awakening.
Clip from Naturally Inspired Podcast Episode 92: https://rumble.com/vqjos0-meredith-miller-the-violation-of-consent.html
Clip from Naturally Inspired Podcast Episode 92: https://rumble.com/vqjos0-meredith-miller-the-violation-of-consent.html
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