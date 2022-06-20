GET OFF THE TECHNOCRAT PLATFORMS! Google And YouTube Pushing China’s COMMUNIST Propaganda

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Have you ever searched for something about China and some of the top search results are from websites like CGTN, China Daily or the Global Times? In this episode of China Uncensored, we look at a study on how YouTube, Google and Bing push Chinese propaganda to the top of its search results.
China Is Paying YouTubers to Make Propaganda https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBsXuTvFfNA&t=0s