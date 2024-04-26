Jesse Watters - A NY Steamfitters Union member explains why they're ditching Biden: Four years ago, we supported Biden and then as soon he got into office, he immediately laid off 10,000 of us. Now our jobs aren't as active and our cost of living is shooting through the roof.
