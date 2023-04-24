JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Dianna Muller - Guns Episode

Jesus. Guns. and Babies. w/ Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Dianna Muller
Apr 22, 2023
On this episode of "Jesus, Guns, & Babies", Dr. Kandiss Taylor has an inspiring and informative interview with Dianna Muller. Dianna is the Founder of the DC Project and two-time national 3-gun champion and professional shooter.
She is a retired 22-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department serving assignments in Narcotics, Gangs, Street Crimes, and Patrol. She is a CLEET law enforcement firearms instructor, a member of the NRA Law Enforcement committee, and a subcommittee member of the Department of Interior Hunting and Shooting Sports Conservation Council. Dianna is the Founder of the DC Project. She is a host of the Shooting Gallery on the Outdoor Channel. In other words, this is the "GUNS" episode.
Learn more about Dianna here: https://www.dcproject.info/
USE THIS LINK TO SUPPORT KANDISS:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=uMmMOOGdZkaDO1
^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!
Check out my sponsors!
Get prepared for the food shortages, Check out https://heavensharvest.com/ and use Promocode KANDISS for 10% off!!
https://linktr.ee/kandisstaylor < ALL SOCIALS
www.mystore.com/kandiss
www.mypillow.com/kandiss
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=KANDISSTAYLOR
^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2jvj5s-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-dianna-muller.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.