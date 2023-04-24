Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Dianna Muller - Guns Episode
10 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Jesus. Guns. and Babies. w/ Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Dianna Muller


Apr 22, 2023


On this episode of "Jesus, Guns, & Babies", Dr. Kandiss Taylor has an inspiring and informative interview with Dianna Muller. Dianna is the Founder of the DC Project and two-time national 3-gun champion and professional shooter.


She is a retired 22-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department serving assignments in Narcotics, Gangs, Street Crimes, and Patrol. She is a CLEET law enforcement firearms instructor, a member of the NRA Law Enforcement committee, and a subcommittee member of the Department of Interior Hunting and Shooting Sports Conservation Council. Dianna is the Founder of the DC Project. She is a host of the Shooting Gallery on the Outdoor Channel. In other words, this is the "GUNS" episode.


Learn more about Dianna here: https://www.dcproject.info/


USE THIS LINK TO SUPPORT KANDISS:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=uMmMOOGdZkaDO1

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!


Check out my sponsors!


Get prepared for the food shortages, Check out https://heavensharvest.com/ and use Promocode KANDISS for 10% off!!


https://linktr.ee/kandisstaylor < ALL SOCIALS


www.mystore.com/kandiss


www.mypillow.com/kandiss


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=KANDISSTAYLOR

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2jvj5s-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-dianna-muller.html


Keywords
gunsnraveteranfirearmsjesusbabieslaw enforcementgangstulsanarcoticspatrolinstructorpolice departmentdianna mullerkandiss taylordc projectgun championprofessional shooterstreet crimescleetshooting galleryoutdoor channel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket