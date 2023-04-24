JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Dianna Muller - Guns Episode

Jesus. Guns. and Babies. w/ Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Dianna Muller





Apr 22, 2023





On this episode of "Jesus, Guns, & Babies", Dr. Kandiss Taylor has an inspiring and informative interview with Dianna Muller. Dianna is the Founder of the DC Project and two-time national 3-gun champion and professional shooter.





She is a retired 22-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department serving assignments in Narcotics, Gangs, Street Crimes, and Patrol. She is a CLEET law enforcement firearms instructor, a member of the NRA Law Enforcement committee, and a subcommittee member of the Department of Interior Hunting and Shooting Sports Conservation Council. Dianna is the Founder of the DC Project. She is a host of the Shooting Gallery on the Outdoor Channel. In other words, this is the "GUNS" episode.





Learn more about Dianna here: https://www.dcproject.info/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2jvj5s-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-dianna-muller.html



