Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - Universal Healing Calibrator (Michaelangelo 1)

Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - E15 Universal Healing Calibrator (Michaelangelo 1)



Through many years of study, I learnt much of the human system. From a most trusted source, nutritionfacts.org, I recall a fact in regards to healing. That is, cigarette smokers, who quit smoking, can often recover full lung function. For this healing, it takes half as many years as the person smoked. So a regular smoker, who smoked for 20 years, can clear out the toxic damage, in about 10 years after quitting. This data was from several years ago. The world today is a different place. With the air pollution, low quality food, radiation everywhere, etc.....I estimate to multiply this time by 1.5 (+50 percent).



Charting the 5 rights of health, along with each year of development, we can make a rough estimate of the damage a person took in each of these 5 critical needs. We can them sum the total amount of damage per need, in years, and multiply by .75, to reach the number of years it will take for the damage to be healed.



I know of no better way, to realistically heal the human body, of almost any chronic illness. Healing time can begin when one is in consistently healing, i.e. healthy, conditions. Best luck to us all on this healing journey.





Healthy Conditions =



Security = Functional Immune System, Firearms, Mentally Autonomous



Sleep = 8-10 hours of rest, most of which is sleep, each day



Nutrition = Fairly consistent, whole plant based diet



Hygiene = Basic personal sanitation, including responsible media consumption



Physical Activity = **IMPORTANT** INTENSE CARDIO NO LONGER ADVISED DUE TO HIGH LEVEL OF ENVIRONMENTAL POLLUTION. Light to moderate, on the heart, daily, physical activity, is now the recommendation. For example yoga, light resistance training, and walking.















