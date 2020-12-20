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Ancient Civilizations of North America (Part 3)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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113 views • December 20, 2020
In this video, Ancient Civilizations of North America (Part 3), we will explore leftover signs of ancient civilizations and the false historical narrative on google earth. A summary of the video will include ancient tech civilizations in the New Mexico area, ancient lines of Nazca Peru, ancient mining and quarry sites, ancient artificial coast lines and sand bars, and light forensic analysis of ancient impact sites that may have been Tartarian civilization regions and advanced cities. I will also personally take a trip to an ancient site while documenting and analyzing my findings. The site I explore, with my dog, is on the Utah/ Colorado border and is not too unlike the lines that we see in Nazca, Peru. I hope you enjoy!

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free energyarchaeologyhidden historyancient civilizationsnazca linesancient sitesantiquitechfallen angel technologylost knowledgeancient sites and artefacts
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