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Ancient Civilizations of North America (Part 3)
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113 views • December 20, 2020
In this video, Ancient Civilizations of North America (Part 3), we will explore leftover signs of ancient civilizations and the false historical narrative on google earth. A summary of the video will include ancient tech civilizations in the New Mexico area, ancient lines of Nazca Peru, ancient mining and quarry sites, ancient artificial coast lines and sand bars, and light forensic analysis of ancient impact sites that may have been Tartarian civilization regions and advanced cities. I will also personally take a trip to an ancient site while documenting and analyzing my findings. The site I explore, with my dog, is on the Utah/ Colorado border and is not too unlike the lines that we see in Nazca, Peru. I hope you enjoy!
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Support
Thank you all and God bless!
My first course on How to Make YouTube Videos.
In this behind the scenes course I will show you all my secret video making techniques.
http://jonlevi.teachable.com
https://www.paypal.me/jonlevivideos
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=14391380
Chief’s food (my dog)
https://amzn.to/2XIfbVk
The computer I used to make all my videos
(Includes video making program- iMovie)
https://amzn.to/2xNqhc3
My Book About My Life and Philosophy (Read first chapter free on Amazon)
https://amzn.to/32AAAi5
My Art on Imagekind
http://offgrid.imagekind.com/ Most affordable water distiller ever!
https://amzn.to/2SUaiCO
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jon Levi
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5vXBfxN7rxKeJHJxS8dNDw/videos
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