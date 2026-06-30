06-29-2026 TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 98 NT Witness 010 TEACH ME ON THE MOUNTAIN 1

Focus: Set Apart As It Relations With MY FATHER - YAHUAH and Yahusha teachings and lesson will draw you closer.

TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 98 NT Witness 010 Teach Me On The Mountain 1

Matthew 5:1 But when He saw the crowds, He went up on a mountain. And when He was seated His taught ones came to Him. 2 And having opened His mouth, He was teaching them, saying...

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