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The David Knight Show (2November20 Full Show)
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36 views • November 02, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:20 How will the CommonPass global health pass & ID work? Who is behind the Commons Project? How will it be used to mandate vaccines and create a global ID?
— 00:40:05 5G, surveillance capitalism ,and public/private fascism
— 00:47:14 Lockdown 2 escalates in UK & Europe
— 00:57:17 Fauci acknowledged 12 yrs ago that bacterial pneumonia was a major component of 1918 flu epidemic — So why is he demanding masks that promote that bacteria?
— 01:04:12 Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Smith, SaveOurFreedoms.org, joins to talk about the importance of resistance to lockdown as Cuomo & DeBlasio target the NYC Orthodox community for persecution by medical tyranny
— 01:23:34 Doug Wilson on being a “thought criminal”
— 01:37:35 Why the HEAVY redaction of OperationWarpSpeed document about purchase & roll-out of Moderna’s RNA modifying vaccine? Because it’s a military/CIA/DARPA operation
— 01:46:00 Fauci is spreading lies again and has Scott Atlas apologizing for giving interviews
— 01:53:23 Federal employees hold Zoom conference openly talking about blocking Trump if he wins
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:20 How will the CommonPass global health pass & ID work? Who is behind the Commons Project? How will it be used to mandate vaccines and create a global ID?
— 00:40:05 5G, surveillance capitalism ,and public/private fascism
— 00:47:14 Lockdown 2 escalates in UK & Europe
— 00:57:17 Fauci acknowledged 12 yrs ago that bacterial pneumonia was a major component of 1918 flu epidemic — So why is he demanding masks that promote that bacteria?
— 01:04:12 Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Smith, SaveOurFreedoms.org, joins to talk about the importance of resistance to lockdown as Cuomo & DeBlasio target the NYC Orthodox community for persecution by medical tyranny
— 01:23:34 Doug Wilson on being a “thought criminal”
— 01:37:35 Why the HEAVY redaction of OperationWarpSpeed document about purchase & roll-out of Moderna’s RNA modifying vaccine? Because it’s a military/CIA/DARPA operation
— 01:46:00 Fauci is spreading lies again and has Scott Atlas apologizing for giving interviews
— 01:53:23 Federal employees hold Zoom conference openly talking about blocking Trump if he wins
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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