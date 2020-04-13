Real Issues Becoming Clear: Science, Health, Livelihoods at Risk w/ Dr Joe N. & Dr. Judy M (2of2)

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See Part 1: https://youtu.be/1I-AcnBN0Jo
Top scientists, Dr. Judy Mikovits and Dr. Joe Nieusma, join me to discuss the latest information and issues that have been uncovered through ongoing citizen & front line investigations and the latest data. What the media will not tell you, Dr. Judy and Dr. Joe will. The real information that will help you make informed decisions. How much better would our country be if President Trump had these two doctors as his frontline advisors? See more information, including biographies, links and more on the episode page @ http://SarahWestall.com
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MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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