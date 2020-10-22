© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What They’re NOT Telling You About the Death of the Vaccine Volunteer
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
328 views • October 22, 2020
Desc: Move along there’s nothing to see. Whether it’s flu shot deaths in South Korea or adverse injury and death in the WarpSpeed vaccine “tests” — it’s NEVER the vaccine. But researchers are speaking out about the danger of adenovirus vector vaccines — did Fauci forget what he knew in 2007?
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.