Brian Andreasen who is a natural doctor has spent his entire life helping the human body heal in peace with optimal natural means.

This year we produced the Danish film The Battle for Life (Kampen For Livet), which is also on this channel, and from it we heard so many stories from people who have suffered more harm than good from the established "health system". Brian Andreasen discovered alien objects from the covid ‘vaccine’ for the first time when he analysed the blood of a good friend who had cancer but had also had the jab. With utter astonishment, what he saw from the blood of this person were strange alien objects which he had never seen before throughout his forty-five years working as a Natural Doctor and Iridiologist.

Brian says: "This cannot be concealed". Indeed, anyone with a simple microscope, which can be purchased for about £60 online, can see these terrifying objects for themselves. Other websites - laquintocolumna.net - also have similar images, scientific articles and films which are freely available illustrating the horrific findings of doctors. All these films and images share one thing; these nano sized objects have now been analysed and are found to be graphene hydroxide and appear to be self-assembling into larger objects in the body.

The lady who was jabbed against her will during an examination at a Danish hospital, an examination which Brian had recommended. He now very much regrets this. She has known Brian for over thirty years and she contacted him after she'd fallen very ill after this. Brian took a sample of her blood and found, to his horror, that there was nanotech in her blood which was not there before, as he had taken a sample of her blood before she went into hospital.



Feel free to record and publish your own version of this song:



(Twelve bar blues)

Bandits in suits. Bandits in suits.

Their lie roams around and shoots

bots in your blood.

My sweet friend, they love you not.

Trust is very fine, but your brain is best.

Never take a jab or a toxic test.

Your doctor ain't helping, makes you suffer more.

Don't believe them. Close that door.

Find a way of living, that you can survive.

Never ever let them make you and others die.

Your body is a temple, strong and truly wise.

You are the miracle! Let your spirit rise.

And when you overcome a sorry life of lies,

help people all you can turn around their demise.

Tell them they are loved, no conditions there,

by their maker, that God will care.

Brian Andreasen is utterly undefeated and resolutely continues his work to help human bodies eject the poisonous nano objects and he, and many others, have provable and lasting results! After much intervention and time and painstaking effort we are very happy to report that his patient is recovering well.





We filmed Brian and his patient via zoom in May 2022 as Brian took her blood and put it under the microscope. She was shocked to see that there was a massive alien object, although she had recovered significantly at the time. Brian was happy to see that he had to look for longer to find the nanotech and also, Her blood looked healthier. View the Danish film here: ravenseyemedia.com/life



