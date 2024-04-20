and we know 4.19.2024 What Patriots understand intel collection? Digital Soldiers winning, Mayorkas/Hollywood expose

LT of And We Know





April 19, 2024





What an amazing year so far. We have definitely experienced a great awakening. Who would have thought 7 years ago that most of America would start to talk about how corrupt the Clintons really are or discover the truth about the Obamas or Bushes… They keep being put out there for us to see and expose. The border is a mess and the people have had enough in Chicago. Get ready for some amazing insight into things today.





CB Distillery https://www.cbdistillery.com and use code LT for 20% off.

—————————————

Sleep Kit: www.twc.health/LT – code LT saves you 10% at checkout

—————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

Bill Clinton is coming out with a memoir on his life.

Will his life story written down on page include the fact that he regularly attended an occult child trafficking island, https://t.me/PepeMatter/19314





Mike Johnson wants to give 300 million dollars to the money laundering nazi Ukraine regime and he just went onto CNN to tell them how we've got to stop Putin. https://t.me/PepeMatter/19316





Oh he went there and connected Michelle Obama to the Brigitte Macron story. Lmao. https://t.me/PepeMatter/19320





An intoxicated Nancy Pelosi is on CNN praising Mike Johnson's tremendous courage for not falling for Russian Propaganda.

The fact that she is praising what Mike Johnson is doing tells you everything you need to know. https://t.me/PepeMatter/19321





Travis Wolfe was a 12-year-old Missouri boy who was killed when an illegal alien — who the Biden admin released into the country in 2023 — slammed into his family's car head-on. https://t.me/businessoftruth/46093





“Julian Assange Is The Most Well Known Political Prisoner In The World” https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/64608

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

Locals: https://andweknowofficial.locals.com

Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/3313ffd9-29c9-470f-96dd-dedc516c2fae

Clouthub Meetings: https://meetings.clouthub.com/partner/awk/





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4qgsof-4.19.24-what-patriots-understand-intel-collection-digital-soldiers-winning-.html