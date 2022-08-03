In Vancouver Canada, How Adults Behaved Like Kids - Be Happy, Find Your Inner Child, Dance and Play, Live Longer

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How to find your Inner Child and be happy, live longer like this 100 year old guy dancing the West Coast Swing. Bobby the Magician and Friends, entertainers, going from one fun thing to another fun thing, with robots, magic shows, and balloon games..
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