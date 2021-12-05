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How Did the Amish Deal with Covid? by Sharyl Attkisson
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130 views • December 05, 2021
The Amish dealt with Covid the way anyone who is not a "TV Watcher" (i.e. brainwashed) would: they got it, did not go to hospitals where they would be refused treatment and increase their chance of death on a ventilator, got over it, gained permanent natural immunity, and went on with their lives. This is totally opposite what the TV Watchers experience, huddled in fear, faces covered, injected with an experimental gene altering drug, and breathlessly waiting for a "booster." It's called mass psychosis, and we're seeing it right in front of our eyes.
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