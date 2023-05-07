https://gettr.com/post/p2gesy1b6bf

We're asking the American government's financial resources and financial companies to stop helping and financing the CCP. American people and the Chinese people are all the victims of this failed policy, and the only beneficiary of this whole slavery system is the CCP kleptocrats and America's Wall Street and global elites.

我們只是要求美國政府財力和金融公司停止幫助停止資助中共。美國人民和中國人民都是這個失敗政策的受害者，整個奴隸制的唯一受益者是中共盜賊和美國的華爾街和全球精英。

@waynedupreeshow @hutchbailiejr @jdrdragon @nicole7749

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp



