USA & UK SHOOT DOWN 15 DRONES AS NEW NAVAL COALITION FORMS*RUSSIA LOADING NEW ICBM'S*

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!
https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!
Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!
https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected]
We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi
Please Subscribe to our Channels
HEEARTS OMMM!
https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934
For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
Thank you so much for your support!
https://apnews.com/article/royal-navy-shot-down-drone-red-sea-38940c6d0f653f7a6a53920c47b19097
https://www.politico.com/news/2023/12/16/us-strike-options-houthi-red-sea-00132160
https://twitter.com/detresfa_/status/1735979072126423252
https://news.usni.org/2023/12/11/usni-news-fleet-and-marine-tracker-dec-11-2023#more-107559
https://news.yahoo.com/russia-loads-intercontinental-ballistic-missile-114335053.html
https://twitter.com/davidkurten/status/1736304270134108554
https://twitter.com/Xx17965797N/status/1736377631270973562
https://twitter.com/newstart_2024/status/1736155756099948605
https://twitter.com/Kanthan2030/status/1736381342844436767
https://twitter.com/Nancy023922191/status/1736173314559906210/photo/1
https://twitter.com/ElonNemesis/status/1732586115708678282
https://twitter.com/TheFlatEartherr/status/1736179113071685953
https://twitter.com/MakisMD/status/1736357466127192156
https://twitter.com/CaptCoronado/status/1734599283658093053
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/operation-prosperity-guardian-to-protect-red-sea-shipping
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.