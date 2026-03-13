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Alex Jones Full Show 3/12/2026 Insane Mullahs Pledging To Keep Strait Of Hormuz Permanently Blocked
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EMERGENCY BROADCAST: Insane Mullahs Double Down By Pledging To Keep Strait Of Hormuz Permanently Blocked Until US Closes All Bases In Region! The World Is Now Officially In An Energy Crisis That Is Rapidly Escalating Into A New World War! PLUS, High-Level Intel Sources Confirm That Iran Has Enough Fissile Material Enriched For A Nuclear Bomb! Also- Attacks On A Michigan Synagogue & Virginia University May Signal The Start Of Promised Iranian Sleeper Cell Terror Offensive! Lawyer & Trump Confidant Peter Ticktin Drops The Mother Of All Election Fraud Bombshells & Fires The Bat Signal! FINALLY, Talk Show Host & Transhumanist Critic Jason Bermas Hosts The Last Hour Of The Alex Jones Show! — FULL SHOW 3/12/26
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